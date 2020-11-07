Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 550,568 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.26 Million, closed the last trade at $18.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -4.67% during that session. The BEEM stock price is -6.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.82 and 67.22% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 306Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 287.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beam Global (BEEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Despite being -4.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the BEEM stock price touched $19.82- or saw a rise of 6.26%. Year-to-date, Beam Global shares have moved 298.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have changed 20.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.55% from current levels.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beam Global shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +136.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.55%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.79 Million and $495Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.5% for the current quarter and 263.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +29.2%.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.54% with a share float percentage of 15.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beam Global having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 212.77 Thousand shares worth more than $2.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 155.77 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 Million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 123407 shares of worth $1.23 Million while later fund manager owns 18.55 Thousand shares of worth $257.03 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.