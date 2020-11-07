Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 470,777 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $71.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.82 on the day or -2.47% during that session. The WLK stock price is -5.32% off its 52-week high price of $75.65 and 59.64% above the 52-week low of $28.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 412.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 381.15 Million shares.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

Despite being -2.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the WLK stock price touched $75.39- or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, Westlake Chemical Corporation shares have moved 2.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) have changed 8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Westlake Chemical Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.65%, compared to -26.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.9% and -1.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.92 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.99 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.88 Billion and $1.93 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2% for the current quarter and 3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.24%.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 1.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.36%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.18% with a share float percentage of 109.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westlake Chemical Corporation having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.34 Million shares worth more than $232.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 3.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.46 Million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 4851541 shares of worth $306.71 Million while later fund manager owns 2.75 Million shares of worth $149.88 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.