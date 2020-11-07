Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 636,940 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.44 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 3.58% during that session. The VIR stock price is -131.2% off its 52-week high price of $75 and 64.09% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 809.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Sporting 3.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the VIR stock price touched $33.11- or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. shares have moved 157.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have changed -21.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +208.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.02% from current levels.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.02%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87% and 7.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1242.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 Million and $980Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1254.2% for the current quarter and 2196.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -443.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9%.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.78% with a share float percentage of 88.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.62 Million shares worth more than $926.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 17.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 5.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.33 Million and represent 4.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.27% shares in the company for having 5427068 shares of worth $186.31 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $75.75 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.