Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 407,236 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.68 Million, closed the last trade at $15.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The VECO stock price is -27.98% off its 52-week high price of $19.21 and 50.57% above the 52-week low of $7.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 770.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 543.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) trade information

Despite being -0.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the VECO stock price touched $15.38- or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Veeco Instruments Inc. shares have moved 2.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have changed 25.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.07% from current levels.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veeco Instruments Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3000%, compared to 29.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 172.7% and 4.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $128.69 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $113.2 Million and $104.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.7% for the current quarter and 14% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.9%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.89% with a share float percentage of 104.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veeco Instruments Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.18 Million shares worth more than $96.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 5.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.99 Million and represent 11.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.06% shares in the company for having 4000000 shares of worth $54.08 Million while later fund manager owns 3.08 Million shares of worth $35.94 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.