VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 671,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 7.28% during that session. The EGY stock price is -173.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.6 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 275.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.72 Million shares.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting 7.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the EGY stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy, Inc. shares have moved -57.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed -3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 135.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.11% with a share float percentage of 47.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.75 Million shares worth more than $4.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tieton Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.09 Million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 1411904 shares of worth $1.75 Million while later fund manager owns 745.16 Thousand shares of worth $923.99 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.