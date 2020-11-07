Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 608,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.27 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -96.85% off its 52-week high price of $28.09 and 52.35% above the 52-week low of $6.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 648.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the TBIO stock price touched $14.78- or saw a rise of 3.45%. Year-to-date, Translate Bio, Inc. shares have moved 75.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 0.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +180.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.14% from current levels.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Translate Bio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.65%, compared to 16.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 148.8% and 43.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1028%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.62 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.32 Million and $3.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3886.4% for the current quarter and 271.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7%.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.84% with a share float percentage of 103.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio, Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 Million shares worth more than $323.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 24.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.33 Million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.03% shares in the company for having 3735821 shares of worth $50.84 Million while later fund manager owns 2.63 Million shares of worth $37.04 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.