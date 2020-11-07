The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 776,529 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.55 Million, closed the last trade at $2.81 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 20.6% during that session. The STKS stock price is -66.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 74.02% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) trade information

Sporting 20.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the STKS stock price touched $2.85-1 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. shares have moved -22.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) have changed 21.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.76% from current levels.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -370%, compared to -14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -550% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.78 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.11 Million and $52.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.2% for the current quarter and -19.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +503.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.2%.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.35% with a share float percentage of 52.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 780.57 Thousand shares worth more than $1.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GM Advisory Group, Inc., with the holding of over 487.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $794.01 Thousand and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 398718 shares of worth $649.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 370.16 Thousand shares of worth $603.36 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.