The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 468,493 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $190.79 Million, closed the last trade at $10.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The XONE stock price is -67.73% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 64.75% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 256.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The ExOne Company (XONE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) trade information

Despite being -3.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the XONE stock price touched $11.50- or saw a rise of 12.43%. Year-to-date, The ExOne Company shares have moved 34.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have changed -13.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.63% from current levels.

The ExOne Company (XONE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The ExOne Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.05%, compared to 15.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.41 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.53 Million and $13.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.4% for the current quarter and 3.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.49%.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.39% with a share float percentage of 60.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The ExOne Company having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.06 Million shares worth more than $49.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 21.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 1.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.84 Million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.99% shares in the company for having 2081774 shares of worth $18.24 Million while later fund manager owns 815.4 Thousand shares of worth $7.14 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.3% of company’s outstanding stock.