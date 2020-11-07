Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 433,953 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -2.67% during that session. The SGRY stock price is -12.31% off its 52-week high price of $25 and 82.03% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 451.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.85 Million shares.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Despite being -2.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the SGRY stock price touched $24.89- or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Surgery Partners, Inc. shares have moved 42.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have changed -4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surgery Partners, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.94%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90% and 14.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $544.08 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $517.2 Million and $441Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter and 10.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53.8%.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.57% with a share float percentage of 104.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surgery Partners, Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 26.46 Million shares worth more than $306.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 52.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 3.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.86 Million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and ClearBridge Select Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 2277966 shares of worth $49.89 Million while later fund manager owns 999.19 Thousand shares of worth $21.88 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.