Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 499,735 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.78 Million, closed the last trade at $8.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -7.38% during that session. The SURF stock price is -16.61% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 84.3% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 478.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Despite being -7.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the SURF stock price touched $9.57-8 or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 367.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed 27.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 656.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 649.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.39% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +212.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.45%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.1% and 24.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -495.1%.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.73% with a share float percentage of 70.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surface Oncology, Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 5.03 Million shares worth more than $33.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 12.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with the holding of over 4.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.47 Million and represent 11.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1057296 shares of worth $5.51 Million while later fund manager owns 325.92 Thousand shares of worth $2.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.