SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 421,970 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.71% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -272.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 69.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 543.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Sporting 3.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the SPCB stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 11.17%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd. shares have moved 34.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed 9.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 708.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 201.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +201.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 201.2% from current levels.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -131.8%.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.94% with a share float percentage of 19.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 423.61 Thousand shares worth more than $677.78 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 106.71 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $170.73 Thousand and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.