Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 467,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $189.33 per share which meant it lost -$1.69 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The PCTY stock price is -9.69% off its 52-week high price of $207.67 and 64.62% above the 52-week low of $66.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 417.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 350.23 Million shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) trade information

Despite being -0.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the PCTY stock price touched $207.67 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, Paylocity Holding Corporation shares have moved 56.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) have changed 9.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paylocity Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.99%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.3% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.1%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.9% with a share float percentage of 102.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paylocity Holding Corporation having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.08 Million shares worth more than $886.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $522.12 Million and represent 6.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.75% shares in the company for having 4206079 shares of worth $613.62 Million while later fund manager owns 997.51 Thousand shares of worth $145.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.