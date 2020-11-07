Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 914,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $510.76 Million, closed the last trade at $3.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -202% off its 52-week high price of $10.57 and 50.29% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Despite being -2.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the SPPI stock price touched $3.74-6 or saw a rise of 6.42%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -3.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed -14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 208.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +328.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100% from current levels.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.2%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.51% with a share float percentage of 59.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.39 Million shares worth more than $65.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.97 Million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 9045385 shares of worth $36.91 Million while later fund manager owns 3.68 Million shares of worth $12.45 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.