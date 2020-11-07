Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 704,497 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.51 Million, closed the last trade at $2.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.44% during that session. The TAOP stock price is -433.81% off its 52-week high price of $15 and 33.81% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 472.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Despite being -3.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the TAOP stock price touched $3.27-1 or saw a rise of 14.06%. Year-to-date, Taoping Inc. shares have moved -16.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have changed 4.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 73.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 327.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +327.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 327.05% from current levels.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -310.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23%.