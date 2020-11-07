Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 742,406 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.01 Million, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.8% during that session. The REKR stock price is -106.9% off its 52-week high price of $7.8 and 44.3% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 621.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Sporting 0.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the REKR stock price touched $4.52-1 or saw a rise of 16.57%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems, Inc. shares have moved -1.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed -34.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 282.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 72.41% from current levels.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.98 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -57.9% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -76.3%.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.32% with a share float percentage of 14.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rekor Systems, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 609.19 Thousand shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 75.35 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.39 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 490647 shares of worth $1.96 Million while later fund manager owns 118.36 Thousand shares of worth $473.46 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.