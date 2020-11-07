Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 932,958 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.15 Million, closed the last trade at $13.5 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The OXFD stock price is -31.63% off its 52-week high price of $17.77 and 38% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 148.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the OXFD stock price touched $14.18- or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares have moved -18.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have changed 14.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 378.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.52% from current levels.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1100%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.62 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.11 Million and $13.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.3% for the current quarter and 19.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -110.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.12%.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.39% with a share float percentage of 95.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oxford Immunotec Global PLC having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 4.63 Million shares worth more than $60.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, First Light Asset Management, LLC held 17.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Capital LLP, with the holding of over 2.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.39 Million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 689783 shares of worth $9.02 Million while later fund manager owns 380.49 Thousand shares of worth $4.98 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.