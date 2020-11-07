Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 535,255 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The KTB stock price is -28.54% off its 52-week high price of $43.24 and 61.65% above the 52-week low of $12.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 918.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 609.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

Despite being -1.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the KTB stock price touched $36.07- or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, Kontoor Brands, Inc. shares have moved -19.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have changed 33.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.55% from current levels.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $651.59 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $593.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $652.61 Million and $504.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.2% for the current quarter and 17.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.65%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.13% with a share float percentage of 105.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands, Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $202.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.49 Million and represent 12.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 3700000 shares of worth $89.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $70.34 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.09% of company’s outstanding stock.