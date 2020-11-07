Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 640,938 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.38 Million, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -14.29% during that session. The CLMT stock price is -50.64% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 131.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) trade information

Despite being -14.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the CLMT stock price touched $3.70-1 or saw a rise of 15.68%. Year-to-date, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. shares have moved -14.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) have changed 0.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 211.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +124.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.9% from current levels.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.09%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -522.2% and -87% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $531.73 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $545.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $929.6 Million and $774.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -42.8% for the current quarter and -29.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.46% with a share float percentage of 19.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adams Asset Advisors, LLC with over 4.43 Million shares worth more than $11.3 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Evermore Global Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.65 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Evermore Global Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2214998 shares of worth $5.65 Million while later fund manager owns 61.79 Thousand shares of worth $157.56 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.