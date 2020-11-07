Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 408,735 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.04 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The TH stock price is -324.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.86 and 40.58% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 689.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.34 Million shares.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the TH stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 8.28%. Year-to-date, Target Hospitality Corp. shares have moved -72.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have changed 13.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Target Hospitality Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -165.31%, compared to -17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -209.1% and -257.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.26 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $81.64 Million and $76.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -48.2% for the current quarter and -43% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.84% with a share float percentage of 88.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Target Hospitality Corp. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC with over 3.5 Million shares worth more than $5.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC held 3.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.83 Million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 841041 shares of worth $1.42 Million while later fund manager owns 663.23 Thousand shares of worth $809.14 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.