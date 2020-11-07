Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 525,004 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $68.72 per share which meant it gained $2.54 on the day or 3.84% during that session. The RGR stock price is -32.04% off its 52-week high price of $90.74 and 44.06% above the 52-week low of $38.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 574.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 329.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.19.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) trade information

Sporting 3.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the RGR stock price touched $71.00- or saw a rise of 3.21%. Year-to-date, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares have moved 46.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) have changed 6.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70 while the price target rests at a high of $92. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.86% from current levels.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -37%.

RGR Dividends

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 2.2%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.2%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.76% with a share float percentage of 83.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.79 Million shares worth more than $212.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.06 Million and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 1085927 shares of worth $66.42 Million while later fund manager owns 465.52 Thousand shares of worth $35.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.