Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 841,587 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.5 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The TEUM stock price is -76.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 47.69% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 660.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) trade information

Despite being -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the TEUM stock price touched $0.678 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Pareteum Corporation shares have moved 49.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) have changed -21.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.38% from current levels.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.13 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.01 Million and $14.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 313.7% for the current quarter and 135.7% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.12% with a share float percentage of 16.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pareteum Corporation having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.02 Million shares worth more than $3.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 Million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 2926761 shares of worth $1.81 Million while later fund manager owns 1.85 Million shares of worth $1.15 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.62% of company’s outstanding stock.