Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 435,957 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -3.11% during that session. The RCUS stock price is -84.56% off its 52-week high price of $37.41 and 64.53% above the 52-week low of $7.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 910.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 566.66 Million shares.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Despite being -3.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the RCUS stock price touched $23.28- or saw a rise of 12.95%. Year-to-date, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 100.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have changed 13.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.77%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.2% and 147.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +320.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.21 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.75 Million and $1.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.8% for the current quarter and 3864.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.9%.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.05% with a share float percentage of 80.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $66.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.29 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 1720533 shares of worth $29.49 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $31.78 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.