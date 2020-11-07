AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 915,874 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $30 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -5.73% off its 52-week high price of $31.72 and 73.93% above the 52-week low of $7.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 319.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the AHCO stock price touched $31.80- or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved 173.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 22.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.33% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $302.09 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102% for the current quarter and 63.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.9% with a share float percentage of 61.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $58.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC held 6.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 1.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.37 Million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 754785 shares of worth $14.7 Million while later fund manager owns 575.35 Thousand shares of worth $12.21 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.