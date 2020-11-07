Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 394,437 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.9 Million, closed the last trade at $13.36 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The PRVB stock price is -38.47% off its 52-week high price of $18.5 and 64.67% above the 52-week low of $4.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 449.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 572.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the PRVB stock price touched $14.50- or saw a rise of 7.86%. Year-to-date, Provention Bio, Inc. shares have moved -10.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have changed -6.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +161.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.13% from current levels.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.5%.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.49% with a share float percentage of 48.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Provention Bio, Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.53 Million shares worth more than $63.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.72 Million and represent 5.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 1174986 shares of worth $16.58 Million while later fund manager owns 971.41 Thousand shares of worth $12.46 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.