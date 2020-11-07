Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 517,855 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $458.45 Million, closed the last trade at $4.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.96% during that session. The ORTX stock price is -239.66% off its 52-week high price of $15.93 and 19.83% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 517.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Sporting 1.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ORTX stock price touched $4.86-3 or saw a rise of 3.6%. Year-to-date, Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have moved -65.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have changed 18.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 203.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +326.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.9% from current levels.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.57%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.3% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $970Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $595Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.7%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.32% with a share float percentage of 71.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchard Therapeutics plc having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.24 Million shares worth more than $73.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 10.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.42 Million and represent 10.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 2500000 shares of worth $12.85 Million while later fund manager owns 1.64 Million shares of worth $9.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.