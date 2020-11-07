Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 501,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.89 Million, closed the last trade at $2 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -42.86% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -212% off its 52-week high price of $6.24 and 32.5% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Despite being -42.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the DTSS stock price touched $3.72-4 or saw a rise of 46.24%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc. shares have moved -34.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -40.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed -37.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.6%.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datasea Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 17.58 Thousand shares worth more than $36.58 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 13.55 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.2 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.