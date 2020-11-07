Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 755,525 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.75 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The RTLR stock price is -172.74% off its 52-week high price of $18.41 and 57.04% above the 52-week low of $2.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 578.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.97 Million shares.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the RTLR stock price touched $7.13-5 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, Rattler Midstream LP shares have moved -62.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have changed 6.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 730.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rattler Midstream LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to -16.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.8% and -17.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.09 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $98.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $125.31 Million and $129.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.5% for the current quarter and -23.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.16 at a share yield of 12.16%.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.22% with a share float percentage of 101.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rattler Midstream LP having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zimmer Partners, LP with over 4.79 Million shares worth more than $46.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Zimmer Partners, LP held 10.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with the holding of over 3.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 Million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.5% shares in the company for having 2859750 shares of worth $17.02 Million while later fund manager owns 2.81 Million shares of worth $27.24 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.38% of company’s outstanding stock.