Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 417,679 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $90.12 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -176.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.02 and 62.39% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 458.13 Million shares.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Despite being -2.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ONCY stock price touched $2.30-5 or saw a rise of 5.22%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares have moved -54.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed 15.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.7%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 2.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncolytics Biotech Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 170Thousand shares worth more than $287.3 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Creative Planning held 0.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 146.1 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.67 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.