iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 455,076 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $255.52 per share which meant it gained $19.69 on the day or 8.35% during that session. The IRTC stock price is -3.26% off its 52-week high price of $263.86 and 77.99% above the 52-week low of $56.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 249.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

Sporting 8.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the IRTC stock price touched $263.86 or saw a rise of 3.16%. Year-to-date, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 275.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have changed 9.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $259.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $220 while the price target rests at a high of $275. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.9% from current levels.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.78%, compared to -1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.12 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $59.1 Million and $63.53 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.7% for the current quarter and 25.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.4%.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.03% with a share float percentage of 114.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iRhythm Technologies, Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.28 Million shares worth more than $379.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Brown Capital Management, Inc. held 11.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.98 Million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 1800895 shares of worth $208.71 Million while later fund manager owns 802.74 Thousand shares of worth $93.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.