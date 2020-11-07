Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 526,148 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $769.69 Million, closed the last trade at $7.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The GLNG stock price is -93.65% off its 52-week high price of $15.24 and 42.31% above the 52-week low of $4.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Despite being -3.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the GLNG stock price touched $8.46-6 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, Golar LNG Limited shares have moved -44.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have changed 9.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +217.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.06% from current levels.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golar LNG Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.2% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.6% and -38.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.9%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.31 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $98.67 Million and $139.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.5% for the current quarter and -21.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.4%.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.07% with a share float percentage of 91.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golar LNG Limited having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 11.17 Million shares worth more than $80.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.63 Million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 2508463 shares of worth $18.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $14.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.