Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 481,308 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The PTI stock price is -321.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 22.32% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 355.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 316.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 78.57% from current levels.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28%.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.42% with a share float percentage of 18.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 Million shares worth more than $2.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 1.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 1195732 shares of worth $1.64 Million while later fund manager owns 750Thousand shares of worth $1.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.