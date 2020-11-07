Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 477,429 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.06 Million, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.63% during that session. The NVCN stock price is -905.81% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 12.79% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 496.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Sporting 3.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the NVCN stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Neovasc Inc. shares have moved -84.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have changed -60.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 752.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1644.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 132.56% from current levels.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neovasc Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.76%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.3% and 70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $870Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58% for the current quarter and -41.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.7%.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.22% with a share float percentage of 27.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neovasc Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 910Thousand shares worth more than $2.17 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 824.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 Million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.11% shares in the company for having 1157102 shares of worth $2.48 Million while later fund manager owns 8.6 Thousand shares of worth $18.67 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.