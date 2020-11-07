Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 774,783 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $380.96 Million, closed the last trade at $9.83 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 7.43% during that session. The MTA stock price is -2.85% off its 52-week high price of $10.11 and 69.48% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 208.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 297.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) trade information

Sporting 7.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MTA stock price touched $10.06- or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. shares have moved 82.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) have changed 33.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 584.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.9% from current levels.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.33% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.6%.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.37%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.3% with a share float percentage of 13.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with over 1.98 Million shares worth more than $10.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Global Strategic Management Inc, with the holding of over 810.83 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.3 Million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 1926081 shares of worth $15.29 Million while later fund manager owns 425Thousand shares of worth $2.25 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.