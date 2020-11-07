Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 545,390 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.39 per share which meant it lost -$4.55 on the day or -7.01% during that session. The DCPH stock price is -17.75% off its 52-week high price of $71.11 and 45.19% above the 52-week low of $33.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 265.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.3.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Despite being -7.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the DCPH stock price touched $65.90- or saw a rise of 8.36%. Year-to-date, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -2.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have changed 7.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52 while the price target rests at a high of $91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.89% from current levels.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.19%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 0.8% and 14% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.5%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21%.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.1% with a share float percentage of 109.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.98 Million shares worth more than $297.34 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Redmile Group, LLC held 8.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.98 Million and represent 6.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 1117020 shares of worth $66.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.04 Million shares of worth $53.49 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.