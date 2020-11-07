The consensus among analysts is that LAIX Inc. (LAIX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Despite being -13.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the LAIX stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 26.77%. Year-to-date, LAIX Inc. shares have moved -70.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) have changed -22.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LAIX Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.79% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.66 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $36.95 Million and $32.72 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.8% for the current quarter and 21% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2%.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.75% with a share float percentage of 36.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LAIX Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 5.66 Million shares worth more than $10.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 19.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.92 Million and represent 10.72% of shares outstanding.