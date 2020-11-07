Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 4.59 and has seen 773,841 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -4.08% off its 52-week high price of $36 and 92.71% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 575.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MCRB stock price touched $36.00- or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 902.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed 22.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.62% from current levels.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.28 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.03 Million and $7.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.5% for the current quarter and -0.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.9%.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.73% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 21.57 Million shares worth more than $102.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 28.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.02 Million and represent 16.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.96% shares in the company for having 8356976 shares of worth $31.26 Million while later fund manager owns 4.23 Million shares of worth $111.93 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.54% of company’s outstanding stock.