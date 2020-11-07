Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 847,832 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $61.37 per share which meant it lost -$2.58 on the day or -4.03% during that session. The LMND stock price is -57.26% off its 52-week high price of $96.51 and 28.12% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 837.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.67% from current levels.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.29% with a share float percentage of 13.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade, Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 557.89 Thousand shares worth more than $27.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 231.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.5 Million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 941310 shares of worth $55.25 Million while later fund manager owns 421.85 Thousand shares of worth $20.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.