Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 425,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -2.5% during that session. The CSII stock price is -57.32% off its 52-week high price of $55.22 and 25.93% above the 52-week low of $26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 289.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.55 Million shares.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) trade information

Despite being -2.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the CSII stock price touched $37.27- or saw a rise of 5.82%. Year-to-date, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. shares have moved -27.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have changed -4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.3%, compared to 9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.1%.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.56% with a share float percentage of 95.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.91 Million shares worth more than $186.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Brown Capital Management, Inc. held 14.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.56 Million and represent 14.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.82% shares in the company for having 3138112 shares of worth $99.01 Million while later fund manager owns 2.46 Million shares of worth $96.89 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.14% of company’s outstanding stock.