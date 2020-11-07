HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 571,896 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.73 Million, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 7.49% during that session. The HYRE stock price is -5.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 80.22% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 115.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Sporting 7.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the HYRE stock price touched $4.68-4 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, HyreCar Inc. shares have moved 69.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have changed 26.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 302.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.98% from current levels.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HyreCar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +130.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.35%, compared to -9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 71% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +59.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.7%.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.44% with a share float percentage of 43.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HyreCar Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.6 Million shares worth more than $4.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Lynrock Lake LP held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.48 Million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 238994 shares of worth $700.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 210.95 Thousand shares of worth $734.12 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.