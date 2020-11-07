Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 479,866 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.47 Million, closed the last trade at $13.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The SSYS stock price is -58.87% off its 52-week high price of $22.21 and 14.95% above the 52-week low of $11.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 687.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.85 Million shares.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Despite being -0.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the SSYS stock price touched $14.29- or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, Stratasys Ltd. shares have moved -30.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have changed 4.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stratasys Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -151.79%, compared to -4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -158.3% and -83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.43 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $157.46 Million and $160.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.5% for the current quarter and -18.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36%.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.07% with a share float percentage of 85.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stratasys Ltd. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.07 Million shares worth more than $150.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 22.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 5.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.04 Million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 13.99% shares in the company for having 7616477 shares of worth $114.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.85 Million shares of worth $35.54 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.24% of company’s outstanding stock.