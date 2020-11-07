Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 527,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.59 Billion, closed the last trade at $120.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -1.3% during that session. The MHK stock price is -26.65% off its 52-week high price of $152.72 and 53.04% above the 52-week low of $56.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 644.16 Million shares.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) trade information

Despite being -1.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MHK stock price touched $123.47 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares have moved -11.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have changed 14.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.82%, compared to -23.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.7% and 28.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.8%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.48 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.42 Billion and $2.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.4% for the current quarter and 5.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.23%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.85% with a share float percentage of 98.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mohawk Industries, Inc. having a total of 671 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.4 Million shares worth more than $651.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $462.94 Million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 1637603 shares of worth $166.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $144.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.