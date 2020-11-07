Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 458,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $511.26 Million, closed the last trade at $16.94 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -122.08% off its 52-week high price of $37.62 and 30.46% above the 52-week low of $11.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 391.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 945.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.45% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.7%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.04% with a share float percentage of 38.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Daiwa Securities Group Inc. with over 198.76 Thousand shares worth more than $3.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hennessy Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 107.13 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 Million and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 527116 shares of worth $10.95 Million while later fund manager owns 275.34 Thousand shares of worth $4.67 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.