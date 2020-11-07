Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) has a beta value of 3.51 and has seen 530,516 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The ALRN stock price is -118.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 77.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 830.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 863.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Despite being -2.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ALRN stock price touched $1.2165 or saw a rise of 7.11%. Year-to-date, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 97.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have changed -8.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 946.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 332.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +607.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 76.99% from current levels.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.1%.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.32% with a share float percentage of 25.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.38 Million shares worth more than $1.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, with the holding of over 854.25 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 Million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 895522 shares of worth $1.16 Million while later fund manager owns 199.29 Thousand shares of worth $235.16 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.