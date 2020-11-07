Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 399,849 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The HEP stock price is -134.64% off its 52-week high price of $24.59 and 37.31% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 287.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 252.85 Million shares.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) trade information

Despite being -5.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the HEP stock price touched $11.87- or saw a rise of 11.71%. Year-to-date, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. shares have moved -52.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have changed -14.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 943.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.8%, compared to -10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7% and 104.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.57 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $131.63 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +25.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -4.6%.

HEP Dividends

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 12.6%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.42%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.9% with a share float percentage of 76.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Holly Energy Partners, L.P. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 6.57 Million shares worth more than $95.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Energy Income Partners, LLC held 6.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 5.49 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.54 Million and represent 5.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.04% shares in the company for having 5315704 shares of worth $75.96 Million while later fund manager owns 4.63 Million shares of worth $66.23 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.4% of company’s outstanding stock.