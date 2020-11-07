Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 427,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $651.32 Million, closed the last trade at $39.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The HIBB stock price is -42.14% off its 52-week high price of $55.96 and 81.38% above the 52-week low of $7.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 375.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) trade information

Despite being -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the HIBB stock price touched $40.39- or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have moved 40.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have changed -14.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.58% from current levels.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +135.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.27%, compared to -9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.6% and 17.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 125.57% with a share float percentage of 127.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hibbett Sports, Inc. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.79 Million shares worth more than $58.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.01 Million and represent 10.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.16% shares in the company for having 1350300 shares of worth $31.31 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $40.27 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.