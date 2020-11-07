SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 656,440 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.56 Million, closed the last trade at $7.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.85% during that session. The SPI stock price is -495.28% off its 52-week high price of $46.67 and 92.98% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Despite being -2.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the SPI stock price touched $8.48-7 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. shares have moved 321.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) have changed 0.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 706.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 76.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -87.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -87.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -87.24% from current levels.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.1%.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.01% with a share float percentage of 24.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SPI Energy Co., Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 113.8 Thousand shares worth more than $119.49 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 26.87 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.22 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.