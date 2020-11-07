Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 497,324 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The KOPN stock price is -54.29% off its 52-week high price of $2.16 and 86.43% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 538.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 539.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Despite being -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the KOPN stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Kopin Corporation shares have moved 249.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kopin Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.68%, compared to -0.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.33 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.73 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.84% with a share float percentage of 23.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kopin Corporation having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 5.68 Million shares worth more than $7.55 Million. As of June 29, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 6.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.96 Million and represent 3.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.2% shares in the company for having 1867120 shares of worth $2.48 Million while later fund manager owns 979.35 Thousand shares of worth $1.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.