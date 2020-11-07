Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 856,386 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.44 Million, closed the last trade at $7.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The IMMR stock price is -50.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.86 and 41.49% above the 52-week low of $4.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 314.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 437.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

Despite being -4.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the IMMR stock price touched $7.88-8 or saw a rise of 8.23%. Year-to-date, Immersion Corporation shares have moved -2.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) have changed 9.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.98% from current levels.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -136.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.29% with a share float percentage of 81.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immersion Corporation having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raging Capital Management, Llc with over 4.83 Million shares worth more than $30.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Raging Capital Management, Llc held 17.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.34 Million and represent 13.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 573970 shares of worth $3.58 Million while later fund manager owns 499.3 Thousand shares of worth $3.11 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.