Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 840,699 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $475.21 Million, closed the last trade at $29.25 per share which meant it lost -$1.29 on the day or -4.22% during that session. The ALTM stock price is -103.76% off its 52-week high price of $59.6 and 67.86% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) trade information

Despite being -4.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the ALTM stock price touched $32.49- or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, Altus Midstream Company shares have moved -48.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 203.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) have changed 173.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 234.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -56.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -45.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -65.81% from current levels.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altus Midstream Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +140.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.18%, compared to -10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93.2% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.33 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $34.01 Million and $43.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.9% for the current quarter and -29.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.9%.

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.84% with a share float percentage of 75.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altus Midstream Company having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 427.73 Thousand shares worth more than $5.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 358.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.54 Million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.1% shares in the company for having 116207 shares of worth $1.58 Million while later fund manager owns 102.45 Thousand shares of worth $1.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.