Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 450,582 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The AIRI stock price is -200% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Air Industries Group (AIRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the AIRI stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 13.95%. Year-to-date, Air Industries Group shares have moved -51.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) have changed -1.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 100.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100.89% from current levels.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Air Industries Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to -1.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 133.3% and -66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.8% for the current quarter and 15.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.7%.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.24% with a share float percentage of 31.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Industries Group having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 879.34 Thousand shares worth more than $1.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with the holding of over 400.84 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477Thousand and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 747231 shares of worth $889.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 327.17 Thousand shares of worth $386.06 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.